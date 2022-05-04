Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train

U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.

Agents from Detroit Station saw an individual riding an inbound freight train from Windsor to Detroit on May 1.

“It is extremely dangerous to enter the United States illegally, particularly through the train tunnel,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley. “Our outstanding relationships with our foreign law enforcement and CP partners were key in bringing this situation to a safe and effective law enforcement resolution.”

Agents contacted the Canadian Pacific Railway and requested that the train be stopped.

Once stopped, the agents arrested a 33-year-old subject for illegal entry into the U.S.

At the station, it was determined that the man was subject to an active criminal bench warrant from London, Ont. police for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The man was processed for expedited removal and immediately turned over to the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the United States Border Patrol telephone number 24/7 at 800-537-3220.