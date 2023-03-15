Canadian Army conducting driver training in Essex County

Canadian Army Reserve Soldiers will undergo training exercises in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy: Department of National Defence) Canadian Army Reserve Soldiers will undergo training exercises in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy: Department of National Defence)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver