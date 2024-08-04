WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Canada’s women’s relay Olympic swimming team miss the podium

    Canada's Kylie Masse, of Lasalle, Ont., competes in the 4 x 100m mixed medley relay during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) Canada's Kylie Masse, of Lasalle, Ont., competes in the 4 x 100m mixed medley relay during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    Share

    Canada’s women’s relay swimming team, sporting LaSalle’s Kylie Masse and London's Maggie MacNeil came just shy of the podium on Sunday afternoon.

    In the final swimming event to take place at Paris 2024, the American team set a new world record, swimming the 4x100m women’s relay in just 3:49.63.

    Australia and China were neck in neck for second and third, with 3:53.11 and 3:53.23 respectively, with Canada’s swimmers coming in at 3:53.91.

