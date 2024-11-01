WINDSOR
    • Canada's Walk of Fame announces Danielle Campo as National Hero Honouree

    Danielle Campo won the SpeakerSlam in the category of perseverance in Toronto on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Source: Philip Zave) Danielle Campo won the SpeakerSlam in the category of perseverance in Toronto on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Source: Philip Zave)
    A Windsor Paralympian has been announced as the National Hero Honouree by Canada's Walk of Fame.

    Three-time Paralympic gold medalist and disability rights advocate Danielle Campo will receive the 2024 honour.

    Former Paralympian and 2007 Walk of Fame inductee Rick Hansen, best known as the "Man In Motion" for his 40,000km journey around the world in his wheelchair, will present the National Hero Honour to Campo at a special Canada's Walk of Fame Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Toronto's Liberty Grand.

    Dr. Frank J. Hayden, the visionary whose groundbreaking research ignited the Special Olympics movement, will also be inducted into the Walk of Fame.

    "This is a special year to be able to celebrate two remarkable Canadian achievers in the world of sport, and fitting to honour them both in this 2024 Olympic year," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "Dr. Hayden sparked a global movement that transformed sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities through the Special Olympics, while Danielle Campo inspired generations with her record-breaking performances and multiple medals during her Paralympic years. As tireless advocates and champions for individuals with disabilities, their legacies have shaped the world of sport in Canada – and beyond – for the better."

