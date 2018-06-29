

CTV Windsor





Campus police and Windsor police teamed up to arrest a break-in suspect at the University of Windsor.

Windsor police were called to the 300 block of Patricia Road for a report of a break and enter in progress.

Responding officers met with officers from campus police, who said that an alarm had been triggered indicating that someone had entered a building on campus.

Campus police reported seeing two men inside a building, indicating one had fled on foot and one was believed to still be inside the building.

Officers started a search of the building and found a suspect running from the area across Huron Church Road.

The man was placed under arrest without incident. During a search, officers say they located a tool believed to be used to gain access to the building.

Jeffrey Fletcher, 34, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of a break-in instrument.

The second suspect seen fleeing from the scene was described as a white man, mid 20's, short hair, wearing a black t-shirt.

He last seen running westbound from the area on University Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.