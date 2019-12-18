WINDSOR -- The Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process has served a motion for leave to appeal a recent decision of the Ontario Local Planning Appeal Tribunal about the proposed location of the new mega hospital.

CAMPP’s appealed was dismissed on Dec. 3. The group now wants to appeal to the Ontario Divisional Court on four questions of law.

First, CAMPP says the proposed appeal addresses the apparent failure of the LPAT to follow the Province’s Policy Statement and the City of Windsor’s own Official Plan. Both strongly encourage municipalities to locate emergency services in proximity to where people live.

“Even if new suburban residential development takes place near the proposed site, the hospital location will be very far from where the majority of the region’s residents already reside,” says said Philippa von Ziegenweidt of CAMPP. “It will significantly reduce access to essential healthcare services for tens of thousands of residents.”

Second, CAMPP says the appeal aims to address the apparent lack of consultation with First Nations.

Third, they claim there appears to be a disconnect between the findings of the LPAT, and numerous policies in the Provincial Policy Statement and Windsor’s Official Plan regarding climate change.

Finally, CAMPP says it appears this contradictory evidence remains unresolved.

“There are clearly a number of concerns about the decision,” said Eric Gillespie, legal counsel for CAMPP. “Some people were critical when the appeal to the LPAT was filed. However, the LPAT allowed the appeal to proceed. It released a lengthy decision that did not suggest there was anything improper in the appeal.”

Windsor Regional Hospital issued a statement on Wednesday regarding leave to appeal the LPAT decision.

“Windsor Regional Hospital considers it to be unfortunate that CAMPP has decided to ask for leave to appeal to the Divisional Court from the decision of the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT), which was itself a decision on an appeal from the decision of City Council of August 14, 2018. The LPAT hearing took place on October 8, 9 and 10, 2019. The LPAT decision was rendered December 3, 2019, nearly 16 months after the City Council decision.”