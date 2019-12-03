WINDSOR -- An appeal on the location of the proposed mega hospital site has been dismissed by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).

LPAT issued a decision that supports Windsor city council’s decision to approve rezoning of the selected site for a new regional hospital at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

“After full consideration of the record, submissions and cases submitted, the Tribunal finds that Official Plan Amendment(OPA)120 and the Zoning Bylaw Amendment (ZBA) are consistent with the PPS, the ZBA conforms with the Official Plan, and both instruments have regard for the provincial interests of s. 2 of the Act,” said tribunal adjudicator Scott Tousawsaid in his ruling.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj is pleased the process has concluded and says he is thankful to the tribunal for its thorough review of the matter.

“Today’s decision confirms the zoning and official plan amendments are supported by solid planning evidence and the selected site at County rd. 42 and the 9th Concession is appropriate for a new regional hospital,” says Musyj. “We can now move forward and continue planning for the new Windsor-Essex Hospitals System, knowing we have approval to move forward on the selected site.”

CAMPP officials say it appears to raise as many questions as it answers.

“What is clear from this decision is that CAMPP’s major issues were all recognized by the Tribunal as ones that required an analysis and determination,” said Philippa von Ziegenweidt on behalf of CAMPP.

The tribunal recognized that “CAMPP supports a new hospital but opposes it on the proposed site at the periphery of the City in favour of a more central location.”