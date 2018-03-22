Caesars Windsor workers vote heavily in favour of strike action
Caesars Windsor is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 9:08AM EDT
Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor voted strongly in favour of a strike action if necessary as contract negotiations between Caesars and the Union resume Thursday.
Unifor Local 444 says the workers voted 98.3 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary during contract negotiations.
Negotiations which will resume Thursday after they began in mid-February.
Both sides have already met with a conciliator and monetary issues are expected to be addressed early next week.
The current contract expires on April 4.