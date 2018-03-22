

CTV Windsor





Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor voted strongly in favour of a strike action if necessary as contract negotiations between Caesars and the Union resume Thursday.

Unifor Local 444 says the workers voted 98.3 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary during contract negotiations.

Negotiations which will resume Thursday after they began in mid-February.

Both sides have already met with a conciliator and monetary issues are expected to be addressed early next week.

The current contract expires on April 4.