Some big names will be helping Caesar’s Windsor celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

The fun begins in May with rapper/singer Pitbull leading things off on May 25.

Rock band blink-182 comes to town on June 2 for a performance.

Comedian Russell Peters hits the stage on June 15.

The following night is "Spend an Evening with Cole Swindell.” The country music star will be performing on June 16.

“From over 600 shows and over 2.3 million concert goers that have filled these 5,000 seats, we have always strived to deliver the best entertainment experience,” said Kevin Laforet, the regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “Today’s thrilling announcement of 9 A-list shows reaffirms our commitment to this goal now and into the future,” he said. “And we’re just getting started.”

Canadian rocker and icon Bryan Adams will be coming to Caesars Windsor on July 3 but that concert is already sold out.

Fellow Canadian Sarah McLachlan and her sweet vocals will be entertaining on July 4.

The lineup also includes Disturbed on July 11, Trevor Noah on July 20 and country queen Reba McEntire will close out the celebrations on Aug. 2

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

“Since opening in 2008, The Colosseum has hosted an impressive and diverse line-up of sold out shows featuring the biggest names in country, hard rock, classic rock, contemporary and comedy,” said Mary Riley, the vice president of marketing for Caesars Entertainment. “It has transformed the live music landscape of the city, welcoming headline acts that had never performed here while allowing Caesars to expand the tourism attraction to Windsor.”