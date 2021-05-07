WINDSOR, ONT. -- Parks Canada has once again brought in extra staff to help during the month of May.

“We generally welcome a lot of visitors from out of town,” says park warden Sarah Fotheringham. “With the stay-at-home order, it’s a little bit different this year, it’s quite a bit slower than normal.”

Two wardens from Thousand Islands National Park are working at Point Pelee in May.

“That will help to compliment the two park warden full-time staff here at Point Pelee normally,” says Fotheringham.

Fotheringham tells CTV News there are a few new rules this year; along with the typical pandemic protocols like mask wearing in washrooms, maintaining physical distancing and staying away from the park if sick.

They’ve also made some changes in the park.

“Some of our trails, that are maybe a little bit narrowly are one-way routes so just to follow the directional signage.”

She adds the popular observation tower at the marsh boardwalk is closed indefinitely and the shuttle is not running to the tip.

Parks Canada recommends patrons check their website regularly for any changes to park accessibility.

Birder Ellen McNeilly doesn’t think the extra wardens will be busy, or have any trouble during the migration.

“Birders are always thinking of other people and they’re always keeping their distance anyways,” says McNeilly.

Parks Canada is also encouraging people to stay at home for this birding season.

They are posting images, videos and fun facts on their social media channels.

Here is the link to Parks Canada www.pc.gc.ca.