WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor local 444 president Dave Cassidy says operators are considering putting pods in casinos, to allow them to reopen.

“Pods of you know 50 people at Caesars Windsor that would be potentially 12 pods. 600 people,” according to Cassidy

Even then, Cassidy says that’s just six per cent occupancy given that Caesars Windsor is equipped to handle 10,000 people.

Cassidy believes “it just doesn’t make any sense, whatsoever,” to reopen casinos with limits of just 50 total guests indoors at a time.

Unifor local 444 represents 2,500 employees at Caesars Windsor and another 250 at Cascades casino in Chatham.

Scott Jenkins, director of advertising at Ceasars Windsor, says the casino is “pleased” to see the region move into Stage 3 Wednesday, however, does not yet have a reopening date.

In an email to CTV news Jenkins says at this time the casino is working on finalizing its reopening plans and securing approvals from medical and government authorities.

“Our plans have been developed to support a larger volume of guests, that we are hopeful will be approved and we are able to open shortly in a manner in which it is feasible for us to do so,” he says. “These plans will provide a comfortable environment, where the safety of our employees and guests is a priority.”