WINDSOR, ONT. -- Caesars Windsor is rescheduling postponed shows in The Colosseum due to the casino’s temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino temporarily closed on March 16 and postponed upcoming shows.

All rescheduled shows are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.ca. Once Caesars Windsor re-opens, tickets will also be available at Caesars Windsor’s Box Office during its regular operating hours.

Rescheduled Show Dates:

Pitbull 8 pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020

Sebastian Maniscalco 8 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020

8 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020

8 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020

REO Speedwagon 9 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020

Tony Bennett 8 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020

Styx 9 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020

Jason Derulo 9 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020

Ice Cube 8 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons 9 pm, Friday May 7, 2021

The following postponed shows will have a rescheduled date yet to be determined: Bill Burr, Loverboy & George Thorogood.

Previously purchased tickets for these shows are valid and will be honoured on the new show dates. If you have already requested a refund and it has been completed and processed through Ticketmaster, your previously purchased ticket is now null and void.

Refunds for postponed shows will be available for 30 days upon request through the original point of purchase; however Box Office refunds will be processed once Caesars Windsor re-opens. The Box Office is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 pm and on show days from noon to midnight.

All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.