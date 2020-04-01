WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor-Essex patient has died from COVID-19 as the region reports its first outbreaks in long-term care homes.

An 81-year-old man died Tuesday night in the Intensive Care Unit, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed on Wednesday morning.

“It is with great regret and sadness that we report this news,” said Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “I and the entire team at the WECHU share our condolences with the gentleman’s family and friends.”

Ahmed said there are 92 confirmed coronavirus cases in Windsor-Essex, including 27 new cases.

The man who died had travelled to Michigan before developing symptoms of COVID-19. He was admitted and being treated for his symptoms at Windsor Regional Hospital.

He had recent travel to Michigan and an underlying chronic health condition. The WECHU continues to contact all individuals and contacts confirmed with COVID-19.

WECHU also reported its first long-term care home outbreaks on Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently two confirmed cases in the staff population of Country Village Homes in Woodslee, and one in the staff population of AMICA in Windsor.

“Seeing this tragedy in our community now made the threat real for many of us in our community,” said Ahmed. “I will urge all of you not to panic, but to stay calm and follow the public health recommendations all the time.”

There have been 1,134 people tested in the area and 317 test results are still pending.

Of the 65 confirmed cases reported Tuesday, eight are considered resolved or recovered and one has passed away, 40 reported travel history, and 28 of the 40 travelled to Michigan. Details on the additional 27 new cases are not yet available.



