The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber Of Commerce announces its Business Excellence Awards.

The 29th annual awards finalists were announced Wednesday evening in downtown Windsor.

Finalists in nine categories include entrepreneur of the year, professional of the year and the tourism and hospitality award.

The awards celebrate the achievements of Windsor-Essex businesses. Professionals and entrepreneurs and will be held April 24 at Caesars Windsor.

Also announced Wednesday, Sherrilynn Colley-Vegh is this year's Athena award winner.

Colley-Veigh is director of leadership, development and training with United Way.