

CTV Windsor





A protest is planned at Bright Lights Windsor tonight.

Organizer Ocean Connolly says they are gathering to “protest the pattern of decisions that our municipal government has made which prioritize Windsor's surface image while our rates of homelessness, childhood poverty, and death by drug overdose have continued to rise.”

He says it is a peaceful Hold Windsor Accountable rally. It will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

“We believe that Mayor Dilkens' government is neglecting our community by choosing to focus attention and resources on attractions such as the Bright Lights display and the waterpark while failing to adequately address the serious problems facing our working-class city,” said Connolly in an email to CTV News.

He says they are not against anyone's decision to enjoy the holiday lights, but they hope to draw attention and to send a message to local elected officials.

The group will be collecting donations of warm clothing for the Windsor Overdose Prevention Society at the rally.