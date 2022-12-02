Bright Lights returns, bringing holiday cheer to downtown Windsor

'Tis the season to be jolly and the return of Bright Lights Windsor is about to shine during the holidays.

The festival launches Friday night at Jackson Park as Mike and Lisa from the Morning Drive on AM800 officially kicked off the season by officially lighting the Christmas tree in the middle of Sunken Gardens.

There are many things to look forward to during your visit. Back is the holiday train which is a kid favourite.

“And this year we have a scavenger hunt experience so while families are enjoying the train ride they'll be able to look for hidden clues we have throughout the experience,” said Teanna Lindsay, special event coordinator for the City Of Windsor.

There are a lot of selfie opportunities around the park.

“The whole park is social media friendly and instagramable. It's all selfies and opportunities for families to take photos together,” she said.

A vendor market of 10 last year returns to health on the back end of the pandemic with 24 vendors.

“We have a full complement,” said Lindsay. “Our vendors market is full and we want to remind people to come hungry because we have lots of food trucks and in our WE Made It Market which also features artisans and makers from all across Windsor-Essex.”

Also in the vendor's market, weekend entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays

“Photos like with Mickey and Minnie and princesses as well as the man in red will be here on Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 6-8 p.m. leading up to Christmas when he goes back to the North Pole,” said Lindsay.

Bright Lights is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. -10 p.m. including a Sensory Night on Tuesdays with no music.

Parking is available at Kennedy Collegiate and under the Ouellette Ave. overpass at the south end of the park. For more details check out brightlightswindsor.ca.

Over 100,000 people visited Jackson Park last year for Bright Lights which runs until Jan. 8.