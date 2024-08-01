Bridget Carleton has outstanding performance in Team Canada’s loss

Chatham’s Bridget Carleton had an outstanding performance in Thursday’s basketball game against Australia.

Carleton led scoring with 19 points and eight rebounds. Despite her good game, Canada fell to Australia 70-65 in women’s Olympic basketball play.

The team is currently facing elimination. Canada has fallen to 0-2 in pool play. They have one game left on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. EST against Nigeria.

The top eight teams will move forward to the quarterfinals taking place next week.

If Nigeria wins against France Thursday morning, Canada will be eliminated from the competition. That takes place at 11:15 a.m.