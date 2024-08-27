WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Bricks from former Sears store being sold for charity

    1,000 bricks from the former Sears store at Devonshire mall are being sold. Aug. 27, 2024. (CTV News file image) 1,000 bricks from the former Sears store at Devonshire mall are being sold. Aug. 27, 2024. (CTV News file image)
    Share

    If the former Sears store at Devonshire Mall holds a special place in your heart, now you can own a piece of it.

    Bricks from the building are available for purchase at Guest Services in the mall.

    Just 1,000 bricks are being sold for $20, cash only, with all proceeds being split between the Windsor Regional hospital Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

    Each brick has the Sears logo, the years the store operated and is numbered out of 1,000. 

