Bricks from former Sears store being sold for charity

If the former Sears store at Devonshire Mall holds a special place in your heart, now you can own a piece of it.

Bricks from the building are available for purchase at Guest Services in the mall.

Just 1,000 bricks are being sold for $20, cash only, with all proceeds being split between the Windsor Regional hospital Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

Each brick has the Sears logo, the years the store operated and is numbered out of 1,000.