WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Break-in being investigated by Chatham police

    Police in Chatham-Kent are looking to identify the person seen in these security images. (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Police in Chatham-Kent are looking to identify the person seen in these security images. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    A break-in in Chatham is being investigated by police.

    Two images have been released and officers are hoping the public can identify the person seen in them.

    The incident happened Aug. 24 in Chatham.

    No other details have been provided and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kevin Burgess at kevinbu@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 Extension 87232. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News