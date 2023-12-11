Boyz ll Men to perform at Caesars Windsor

Boyz ll Men are bringing their legendary act to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, March 3 at 8pm.

Throughout their 30-year career, the R&B trio has celebrated several hits including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,”and “More Than You’ll Ever Know”.

The trio, which features Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, currently holds the high distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time with an astounding 64 million albums sold. Along with this title, Boyz ll Men’s other achievements include nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The group also has a charity called Boyz ll Men House which lends support to individuals and organizations that focus on improving the quality of life and helping unlock human potential, while contributing to the health and vitality of those less fortunate.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members can purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.