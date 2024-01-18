Bomb threat investigated at south Windsor Walmart

News -

Windsor police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a retail store in South Windsor on Wednesday.

Employees at Walmart on Dougall Avenue received a telephone call stating there were explosives inside the building on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the building.

Nothing suspicious was located, and the store was re-opened to the public shortly after 2 p.m.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.