Bomb threat investigated at south Windsor Walmart

Police responded to the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Police responded to the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a retail store in South Windsor on Wednesday.

Employees at Walmart on Dougall Avenue received a telephone call stating there were explosives inside the building on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the building.

Nothing suspicious was located, and the store was re-opened to the public shortly after 2 p.m.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

