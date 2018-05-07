

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a dead body was found by a fisherman in Lake Erie near Kingsville.

Officers responded to the call of a body floating in Lake Erie on Sunday around 12 p.m.

The fisherman reported making the discovery about one kilometre from the Kingsville dock.

Essex County OPP marine operators and investigators responded and recovered the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.