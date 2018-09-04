Police search for Windsor man in Toronto
Police say Ivan Ujevic of Windsor went overboard while on a ferry at a music festival in Toronto on the weekend. ( photo supplied by Toronto Police )
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 6:30PM EDT
Police in Toronto are searching for a Windsor man who went overboard on a ferry over the holiday weekend.
Police say 22-year-old Ivan Ujevic was in Toronto for a music event and was on a ferry and went overboard at Hanlans Point on Toronto Island.
He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Ujevic is described as being six feet tall withbrown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and pink button down shirt with navy blue shorts.
Police say the investigation continues and there is nothing suspicious at this time.