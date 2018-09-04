

CTV Windsor





Police in Toronto are searching for a Windsor man who went overboard on a ferry over the holiday weekend.

Police say 22-year-old Ivan Ujevic was in Toronto for a music event and was on a ferry and went overboard at Hanlans Point on Toronto Island.

He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ujevic is described as being six feet tall withbrown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and pink button down shirt with navy blue shorts.

Police say the investigation continues and there is nothing suspicious at this time.