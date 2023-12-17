Blenheim teen claimed in fatal collision identified

A teenage girl who died following a serious collision in Blenheim on Thursday has been identified.

Jaimie Bonnell, a 17-year-old high school student, died in a single-vehicle crash on Allison Line between Charing Cross and Erieau roads in Harwich Township.

In her obituary, Bonnell is described as someone who “loved life” and children, and was preparing for a future career as a child and youth worker.

“She had a kind and caring personality who was willing to drop whatever she was doing to help someone who was in need. She was an amazing athlete who enjoyed many sports and was proud to be the sole survivor with her dad in the 2023 Blenheim Youth Centre Survivor Challenge,” her obituary reads.

She also enjoyed her job at the Tim Hortons in Blenheim.

“Her great smile and easy going personality will be missed by her co-workers and regular coffee groups who visit every day,” the obituary continued.

Four teenage girls were in the vehicle when it rolled over Thursday night. A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control, rolling the car several times before it landed on its roof.

Flags flew at half-mast at Blenheim District High School Friday, where Bonnell was a student.

“Acknowledging that the sudden loss of a student, classmate, peer and friend is an incredibly difficult experience, we have made grief counselling and other mental health supports available to BDHS and HWPS students,” the Lambton Kent District School Board said in a statement Friday.

LKDSB said help is available through the school board website to assist staff and students at this time.