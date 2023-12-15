Blenheim District High School mourns death of student after crash

Blenheim District High School students and staff are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police responded the scene on Allison Line between Charing Cross Road and Erieau Road near Blenheim around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Lambton Kent District School Board administration tells CTV News they were notified of the tragic passing of a Blenheim District High School student on Friday morning.

“Acknowledging that the sudden loss of a student, classmate, peer and friend is an incredibly difficult experience, we have made grief counselling and other mental health supports available to BDHS and HWPS students,” said the board in a statement.

LKDSB said help is also available through the school board website to assist staff and students at this time.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family, friends and school communities,” said the board.

Flags will be lowered at both BDHS and Harwich Raleigh Public School in honour and remembrance.

CRASH INVESTIGATION

Police say emergency responders found the vehicle on its roof after it had rolled several times, with four people inside.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene while two other 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the name of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the family's privacy.