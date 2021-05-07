WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 40-year-old Blenheim man is facing fraud-related charges after allegedly making non-authorized purchases with elderly woman’s credit card.

An elderly Blenheim woman reported fraudulent transactions on a credit card to Chatham-Kent police on April 29.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a man, known to the woman, used the debit card to make purchases that were not authorized by her.

The 40-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with fraud related offences on Friday. He was released pending a future court date of June 18.