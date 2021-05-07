Advertisement
Blenheim man charged with making non-authorized purchases with elderly woman’s credit card
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 12:20PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 40-year-old Blenheim man is facing fraud-related charges after allegedly making non-authorized purchases with elderly woman’s credit card.
An elderly Blenheim woman reported fraudulent transactions on a credit card to Chatham-Kent police on April 29.
Through investigation, police say they learned that a man, known to the woman, used the debit card to make purchases that were not authorized by her.
The 40-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with fraud related offences on Friday. He was released pending a future court date of June 18.