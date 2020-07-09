Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Blenheim man charged with assault after Merlin man seriously injured
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:40AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:42AM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say one man is charged and another man is seriously injured after an incident in Merlin.
Officers responded to a fight between two men known to each other at a home in Merlin Wednesday night.
Police say a 25-year-old Merlin man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention.
A 41-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and mischief for damaging the victim’s phone.
He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 6.