WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say one man is charged and another man is seriously injured after an incident in Merlin.

Officers responded to a fight between two men known to each other at a home in Merlin Wednesday night.

Police say a 25-year-old Merlin man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention.

A 41-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and mischief for damaging the victim’s phone.

He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 6.