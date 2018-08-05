

CTV Windsor





A Blenheim man is in police custody following a stabbing Saturday.

Chatham-Kent police say at 5:20 p.m., two men were inside a business on Talbot Street.

The victim was waiting in line to purchase his order when another man allegedly lunged at him and stabbed him with a knife.

The victim sustained a superficial cut to his abdomen.

The suspect was identified by witnesses and quickly fled the area.

A 21-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged.