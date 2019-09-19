

CTV Windsor





A Windsor powerlifter has been suspended after testing positive for banned substances.

Kelly Branton has received a four-year ban from the sport.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports announced the suspension on Thursday.

Officials say Branton's urine sample was collected in April and revealed the presence of five banned substances.

Branton will be ineligible to take part in the sport, including training.

His suspension will be lifted in May 2023.