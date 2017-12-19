

CTV Windsor





The Muslim community of Windsor is helping to keep people warm this winter.

Students of Al-Hijra and An-Noor Islamic schools, the Rose City Islamic Centre and, the Muslim community of Windsor, collected 300 coats in their 9th annual coat drive to benefit the Unemployed Help Centre.

This brings the total number of coats donated by the Muslim Community to the UHC, to more than 4,000.

The Vice Principal at An-Noor private school, Amney Behiry, says there is a strong emphasis in the curriculum of these schools, and within the Muslim community, to give back.

“Muslims are encouraged to give their best and to give it from the heart,” says Behiry. “Every year these coats are collected and donated with much love.”

Students from both schools and representatives from the Rose City Islamic Centre dropped off the coats at the Unemployed Help Centre on Tuesday.