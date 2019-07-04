

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A LaSalle pet owner is upset after his dog lost an eye in a coyote attack.

James Nemeth says his four-year-old Shih Tzu poodle 'Moka' was attacked around 9:30 a.m. on June 23.

He says he went in to his kitchen for a minute while his dog was tied to the side deck of his home. He heard Moka yelping and went outside to see a coyote leaving the yard.

“I pretty much was in shock,” says Nemeth. “His eye was out of his socket and about double the size it should be.”

Nemeth says it happened in less than a minute and a half.

“I panicked, I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do, so I took him to the vet right away,” he added.

He wants to warn other LaSalle pet owners about the dangers of coyotes.

“People have to know don’t even leave your dog outside even for a minute,” he says.

Nemeth’s dog had surgery and is now adjusting to life with one eye. The vet bill was about $1,500.

“They took all day long before I got him back,” he says. “He has gotten a lot better.”

LaSalle police are concerned with the coyote attacks, since this was the second one in June. A LaSalle woman says her Yorkie-Poo dog was also attacked and killed by a coyote in LaSalle on June 4.

Police and LaSalle councillor Jeff Renaud met with officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Sr. Const. Terry Seguin says they submitted a report on Thursday to the chief of police.

The report looks at what amendments could be made to bylaws to help deal with the coyote concerns.