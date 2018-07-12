

CTV Windsor





There’s a new home for Bike Windsor-Essex.

The do-it-yourself community bike shop is moving into the Snack BBQ restaurant on Chatham Street East on August 11.

The bike organization is currently located in a section of the Capitol Theatre downtown, but received an eviction notice in June. The space is city owned, but managed by the Windsor Symphony Orchestra.

Bike Windsor-Essex Executive Director Lori Newton says businessman and city builder Mark Boscariol offered the group a generous proposal to move into his soon to be vacated Chatham Street space.

“Staying downtown was a priority for us as it is the city’s busiest area for cycling and where visitors to the city are looking for information on exploring the city and bikes to rent,” says Newton.

She adds the organization followed up every lead for a new space, but found downtown spaces were well beyond their budget.

Newton says Boscariol reached out with the offer of Snack BBQ, with significantly lower rent than other downtown spaces, including an offer to assist in helping turn the restaurant into a bicycle-focused community space

Snack BBQ restaurants is moving to Ouellette Avenue between University and Chatham next to Downtown Pizza Company.