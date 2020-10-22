WINDSOR, ONT. -- Bicycling around Essex County is expected to be easier and convenient.

Bike lockers, meant to protect bicycles from thieves and the weather, are being installed at seven key locations across the county.

Users can access the lockers using the Movatic smartphone App.

The lockers were funded through the County Wide Active Transportation System’s Municipal Partnership program, which sees the county and local municipalities share the costs for enhancements to trails and active transportation corridors.

“This partnership program benefits the residents of Essex County and it promotes both safe cycling and the increased use of bicycles instead of motor vehicles,” said Katherine Wilson, CWATS coordinator.

One locker with compartments for two bicycles is being installed at each of the following locations:

• Amherstburg: Libro Centre

• Essex: Essex Recreation Complex

• Kingsville: Kingsville Arena

• LaSalle: Vollmer Complex

• Lakeshore: Belle River Arena

• Leamington: Kinsmen Recreation Centre

• Tecumseh: Tecumseh Arena

CWATS plans to monitor usage from the App service to determine how often they are used, when they are accessed and for how long. This information will help determine whether more lockers should be installed in the future.