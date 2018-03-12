

CTV Windsor





One of music's leading power couples is coming to Motown.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to return to Detroit this summer for the "On the Run 2" tour.

It happens at Ford Field on Aug. 13, but tickets won’t go on sale until 10 a.m. on March 19.

Beyoncé was most recently in Detroit in 2016 headlining Ford Field during her Formation world tour.

Jay-Z performed at Little Caesars Arena last November.