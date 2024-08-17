Belle River native and Florida Panthers’ Ekblad brings Stanley Cup home, celebrates with hometown fans

Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.

Hundreds gathered at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre to catch a glimpse of the infamous trophy Saturday and snap a quick picture with Ekblad.

The Florida Panthers — which Ekblad has played for since he joined the NHL in 2014 as the team's first overall pick — won the Stanley Cup in June after narrowly defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game series.

Speaking with reporters, Ekblad said he is excited to spend time with the cup — but do very little with it.

“I just want to take it home, sit in the backyard with my closest and family and friends and really soak it in,” said Ekblad.

“I think I’m most excited for my grandfather to see it because he’s probably never seen it in his life.”

Ekblad was born in Windsor but grew up in Belle River. Before being drafted to the NHL, Ekblad played for the OHL's Barrie Colts from 2011 to 2014.

At the Atlas Tube Centre, fans filed in and out of the building quickly as Ekblad wanted as many people as possible to see the cup.

Fans of all ages had the opportunity to see Aaron Ekblad and the Stanley Cup up close at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre on Aug. 17, 2024. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)Families waited patiently outside for their turn.

“It’s super cool he’s coming back to the hometown to bring home the cup and I’m super excited to see him,” said one fan.

Also waiting outside in line was a little boy who expressed his excitement, despite being a Boston Bruins fan.

“Seeing it in person,” the young fan said, answering what he was most excited for. “I’ve never seen it before.”

A mother in the crowd brought her two kids.

“I hope this is a special memory forever that they remember and that I remember. It means a lot to us,” the mother said.

“It is so nice that [Ekblad] is giving normal people the opportunity to see the cup. I think he’s such a stand-up guy for doing this.”

Only photos were permitted at the event. However, those who attended got one autographed photo per family on their way out the door.