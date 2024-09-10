WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 5-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police are investigating the tragic drowning death of a 5-year-old girl in a backyard pool.

    Officers responded to a report of a drowning at a residence in the 4200 block of Barton Crescent shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday.

    Police arrived on scene and quickly recovered the child from the bottom of the home’s backyard pool.

    Following the rescue, officers and firefighters performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive child pending the arrival of Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services.

    “Despite the efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” according to a news release from police.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

