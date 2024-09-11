Amherstburg offering free transit during Uncommon Festival

Amherstburg is offering free transit during the Uncommon Festival, celebrating one year of transit service.

Riders can use transit free beginning on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m., ending at the end of the service day on Sept. 22.

Amherstburg said this will help attendees enjoy the festivities.

“In just one year, our transit service has already become an essential part of our community,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone by offering free transit during the Uncommon Festival, making it easier for everyone to come out and experience all the magic and wonder this event offers. From the amazing shows to the incredible costumes and everything in between, there’s no better way to explore Amherstburg!”

The Uncommon Festival takes place Sept. 20 to Sept. 22. It will feature live performances of hypnotist and magic shows, owl post shows, a drone show, a sand sculpture artist, and WFCU Credit Union’s Wizard Academy.

There will also be $2,000 worth of cash prizes in the wizard and steampunk costume contest.

The full schedule for the festival can be found here.