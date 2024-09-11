LaSalle police asking residents to register on CAMSafe

The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) is asking residents to register their security cameras with CAMSafe.ca.

CAMSafe is a program that tells police where in the community security cameras are, helping with investigations in LaSalle.

Police reiterated that you are registering to simply notify police you have a security camera on the property. Officers will not have access to your cameras. If they need to utilize your camera for investigations, police will simply contact you to ask for the footage.

“Participation is voluntary and you can withdraw at any time,” said the LPS. “All information on registered cameras in our community is completely confidential and accessible only by police.”

If you would like to register your camera on CAMSafe, you can do so here. https://camsafe.ca/register

For more information, visit CAMSafe’s website or contact LaSalle police at 519-969-2510 extension 2031.