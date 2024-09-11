Impaired driving charges laid after Leamington collision

Essex OPP have laid impaired driving charges following a collision that took place Monday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., police received reports of a single vehicle collision on Milo Road in Leamington.

Police said following the investigation, a 65-year-old Tilbury was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The driver’s license is under suspension for 90 days and their vehicle is under a seven-day impoundment.