WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Impaired driving charges laid after Leamington collision

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)
    Share

    Essex OPP have laid impaired driving charges following a collision that took place Monday afternoon.

    Around 1:15 p.m., police received reports of a single vehicle collision on Milo Road in Leamington.

    Police said following the investigation, a 65-year-old Tilbury was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

    The driver’s license is under suspension for 90 days and their vehicle is under a seven-day impoundment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News