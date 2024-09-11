Third suspect arrested in $45,000 theft

WINDSOR
    A third suspect has been arrested following a $45,000 theft earlier this year.

    On May 27, police began an investigation after a break-and-enter at a commercial property in the 3600 block of Lauzon Road.

    They said suspects had stolen 30 compression fittings. The fittings are only available to be bought by utility companies. The estimated value is $45,540.

    Officers said they were able to recover 29 of the 30 stolen fittings. Three wanted suspects were identified.

    On May 29, a 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime.

    On Aug. 9, another suspect, a 37-year-old man, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime and fraud under $5,000.

    The third suspect was arrested on Monday. The 56-year-old man is facing charges for possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime.

