    Man arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has charged a man after an incident on Partridge Crescent in Chatham.

    Officers were called and told about a man riding a bike, allegedly involved in an altercation with a pedestrian.

    Police said the suspect brandished a knife.

    Officers found the suspect and arrested them. A search turned up suspected methamphetamine and opioids, according to CKPS.

    A 53-year-old Chatham-Kent man is now facing charges for assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

