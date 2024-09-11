Man arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife: Police

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has charged a man after an incident on Partridge Crescent in Chatham.

Officers were called and told about a man riding a bike, allegedly involved in an altercation with a pedestrian.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife.

Officers found the suspect and arrested them. A search turned up suspected methamphetamine and opioids, according to CKPS.

A 53-year-old Chatham-Kent man is now facing charges for assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.