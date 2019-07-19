

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada has lowered the rate used by mortgage stress tests to determine whether would-be homeowners can qualify, marking the first drop in three years.

The central bank's five-year benchmark qualifying rate is now 5.14 per cent, down from 5.34 per cent.

It's the first decrease in the five-year fixed mortgage rate since September 2016, when it dropped from 4.74 per cent to 4.64 per cent, and increased steadily since.

The qualifying rate is used in stress tests for both insured and uninsured mortgages, and a lower rate means it is easier for borrowers to qualify.

These stress tests require potential homebuyers to show they would still be able to make mortgage payments if faced with higher interest rates or less income.

The Bank of Canada's five-year benchmark rate is calculated using the posted rates at the Big Six Banks.