Back to school tips from OPP

Essex OPP are offering tips as back to school approaches next week.

Parents and guardians are urged to talk to their children about safety getting to and from school.

The OPP has offered the following reminders:

Cyclists under 18 are legally required to wear a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet. For those under 16, parents or guardians are responsible for ensuring this safety measure. Cyclists must also follow the same rules of the road as motorists and stay alert to their surroundings at all times.

Pedestrians should use sidewalks whenever possible. Where sidewalks are unavailable, they should walk on the left side of the road, as far from traffic as possible, facing oncoming vehicles. Pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to utilize crossing guards.

Drivers are reminded the amount of traffic will increase with the start of school and bus routes could affect commutes. OPP reminds the registered owner of a vehicle can be charged if their vehicle fails to stop for a school bus when its red lights are flashing or its stop sign arm is extended. Drivers must wait until the bus is moving again or the safety signals have been stopped before continuing on.

Drivers must stop for crossing guards displaying a school crossing stop sign and wait until all pedestrians, including the crossing guard, have completely cleared the roadway.

“By taking these steps, drivers can help ensure a safer environment for children as they travel to and from school,” said Acting Inspector, Jamie Smith. “Prioritizing safety is crucial for the well-being of our communities.”

Essex OPP said they will be patrolling roadways throughout the school year, focussing on school zones and bus stops.