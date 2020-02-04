WINDSOR -- The average house price for January jumped over $75,000 compared to the same month last year, according to stats released by the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The average price of a home in Windsor-Essex in January 2020 was $379,813. The average sales price for January 2019 was $304,333.

The total of monthly listings was 536 - down 6.78 per cent, with 575 in January 2019. At the time of this report by the WECAR there were 760 available Listings.

There were 301 properties sold in January 2020, which is down 21.61 per cent compared to January 2019, with 384 properties sold.

The most popular style of homes sold this month: two-storey (58), ranch (54), bungalow (47), raised ranch (39), 1 ½-storey (36).