Expanded primary healthcare clinic opens in Windsor

Residents living on Windsor’s west side now have expanded access to primary healthcare services.

“Preventative care is one of the most important things. We don't want people going to the emergency,” said Nancy Brockenshire, Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) executive director. “We want to be proactive so that you're healthy.”

weCHC held a grand opening of its 5th location on Thursday at 1200 University Ave. W. New weCHC location opens in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

“We deal with all clients, whether you have an OHIP card or not,” said Brockenshire.

The clinic features an on-site pharmacy, primary care, counseling, addiction support, foot care, hepatitis C treatment, diabetes management and community education.

“Whichever country, whichever language in whichever, economic status, added Brockenshire. “We're here. There is no judgment.”

The clinic is conveniently along the city’s bus route and offers translations in 140 difference languages.

“This is a great welcoming group of very skilled medical clinical teams, social workers,” said Brockenshire. “They are happy to just help. They are happy to have an impact.”