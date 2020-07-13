LONDON, ONT. -- Vonni Genovesi, an automotive worker from Windsor has won a total of $78,647.80.

In March, Genovesi won the $73,647.80 jackpot with 'Poker Lotto All In,' also winning $5,000 on the instant portion of the Poker Lotto play ticket.

The father of three and grandfather of one purchased the winning ticket on his son's recommendation.

"I handed the money to the cashier and requested the ticket. I didn’t realize what was happening when I won,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his cheque.

“The clerk told me that I won big and thought, are you serious? I was numb," Genovesi said.

Genovesi credits his son for purchasing the ticket. "If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket. He works at a hotel and has been hit hard by COVID. He deserves this."

The winning ticket was bought at Mac's on Ouellete Avenue in Windsor.