ATV crash sends Chatham girl to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:30AM EDT
A 16-year-old Chatham girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Marsh Line, west of Winter Line Road in Dover Township, shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the crash involved two teenagers.
The driver, a 16-year-old Dover Township girl was not physically injured. Her passenger, a 16-year-old Chatham girl, sustained life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to a London hospital.
The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or (519) 355-1092.