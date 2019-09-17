

A 16-year-old Chatham girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Marsh Line, west of Winter Line Road in Dover Township, shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the crash involved two teenagers.

The driver, a 16-year-old Dover Township girl was not physically injured. Her passenger, a 16-year-old Chatham girl, sustained life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to a London hospital.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or (519) 355-1092.