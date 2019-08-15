

CTV Windsor





The renovations to the roof of Assumption Church are nearly done and the church will open in September.

Congregants gathered at the historic church to hear the good news on Thursday morning.

The return to Assumption Church is set for Sept. 8 at 11 a.m.

Church officials say with the imminent completion of Phase 1 of the renovation project, the focus will now be on raising $2.25 million – the additional funds needed by next spring to begin Phase 2.