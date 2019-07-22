

CTV Windsor





A funding pledge worth $5 million for the Assumption Church restoration project has expired because the matching requirement was not met.

Local philanthropist Al Quesnel advised the church that the funds have instead been redirected to other worthy projects in the community.

Total pledges received to date are $2,715,000.

Lawyer Paul Mullins says the development is disappointing for the fundraising program, but the church remains confident in the success of the restoration.

All work on Phase 1 of the project is proceeding on schedule and under budget.

The original budget approved was $2,267,000. The budget was reduced to $1,593,000 as a result of the tendered contract awarded to Pupatello & Sons.

Phase 1 stabilization includes a new copper roof, asbestos remediation, foundation repairs and a new hot water heating system.

Phase 2 will be ceiling plaster consolidation and paint restoration.

The budget for phase 2 is $3,450,000. Work is planned to begin in the spring of 2020, depending on funding. They require an additional 2,327,000 to complete the Phase 2 interior work as planned.