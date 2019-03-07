

CTV Windsor





Experts in paint and plaster are inspecting the ceiling of Assumption Church in Windsor.

Built in 1842, Assumption Church has been closed to parishoners since 2014 because it was deemed unsafe by the Diocese of London.

Thursday, crews went into the church with a bucket lift to inspect the plaster in the ceiling.

"Even if we were just looking at restoring, for the people that working here we gotta know what it takes to make it safe," according to Paul Mullins, a local lawyer who is spear-heading the most recent effort to reopen the church.

He tells CTV News its going to take a lot of time and money saying, "Theres a heating issue that is a problem, theres some water infiltration and thats a problem so its really important that we get at it. Soon."

Mullins says the longer the church is closed, the more expensive it will get to reopen it.

In December Mullins provided a second update on their efforts, and at that time, he told the congregation it would cost $20 million.

"People ask me every week, you know? Whats happening? Are we going to be able to restore it? Theres such a great desire to preserve this building. Its going to be a real trick converting that huge desire into huge dollars," says Mullins

Back in December, Bishop of the Diocese of London Ronald Fabbro committed to spending one million dollars on the project.



"There's been some false starts with regards to the diocese to try to restore the church," Mullins says although he adds he's hopeful this time will be different.

Two previous community-driven fund-raising initiatives in 2012 and 2013 were both unsuccessful.

Mullins adds "Its been a lot of work to do to be able to clarify what went wrong in the past when they made prior attempts to restore the church, and hopefully we don't end up in another blind alley."

Mullins says he is finishing up a third update on the project, including the financial cost and potential timelines, which he plans to release to the public in "a week or two."